PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a group of five who have been attacking and robbing teenagers in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.
The three reported robberies took place April 25, April 27 and Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in and around the park.
In the first incident, the group stole $8 from a 16-year-old boy, and the victim was unharmed.
Two days later, the same group apparently approached a 13-year-old boy and demanded property. One asked to used the victim's phone then punched the boy in the face. He suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention. The group fled with the boy's iPhone 7.
In the most recent attack, the group of five approached a 17-year-old boy, punched the victim in his face, pushed him to the ground and removed his iPhone 8 and his dark green High Sierra backpack. The backpack contained a binder of school work, an Apple MacBook Pro valued at $4,000 and an OontZ speaker valued at $100.
The 17-year-old also suffered pain and swelling but refused medical attention.
The NYPD released a photo of one of the attackers.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 wanted for attacking, robbing teens in Prospect Park, Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News