Utah trooper attempting to pull over driver finds 5-year-old boy behind the wheel

(Utah Highway Patrol/Twitter)

UTAH -- A trooper in Utah who thought he was pulling over an impaired driver was shocked to realize the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy.

The child was driving his parent's car after the Utah Highway Patrol said the boy got mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.

That is when he apparently decided to take the car to California to buy one for himself.

He only had $3 in his pocket.

Fortunately the boy did not crash the car and was not hurt.



