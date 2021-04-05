5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while she was playing on the sidewalk in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

The incident was reported at New Lots and Montauk avenues around 6 p.m.

Police say the child was playing outside when gunshots rang out.



The unknown suspect fired rounds and the young girl was grazed in the head by a bullet.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was said to be stable.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway for more than eight hours Monday.



