Authorities find meth in 500 Disney figurines in the Atlanta area

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities said someone tried to use the magic of Disney to hide 500 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said agents confiscated Disney wax figurines near Atlanta they believed were being used as a decoy and ended up finding drugs concealed inside 500 figurines.

The DEA says this is one of the biggest meth busts in the Atlanta area.

The drugs originated in Mexico and the street value was said to be around $2 million.

