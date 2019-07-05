Ridgecrest Earthquake

SoCal earthquake: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Searles Valley, 1 day after 6.4 temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit near Searles Valley Friday morning, one day after a powerful 6.4 quake hit the region.

The quake is one in a series of aftershocks to hit the area since Thursday's 6.4 earthquake. It struck at approximately 4:07 a.m. and was centered about 9.7 miles from west of Searles Valley and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the surrounding area. People felt the quake in various parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

RELATED: 6.4 temblor, strongest in Southern California in 20 years, strikes Mojave Desert
EMBED More News Videos

A preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, the U.S. Geological Survey said.


Thursday's earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the Southern California region since 1999, with people throughout Southern California reported feeling it. Minor cracks, multiple water mains ruptured and several power lines were down after the quake hit, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
EMBED More News Videos

The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter.



Firefighters in Kern County responded to nearly two dozen incidents including medical emergencies and reports of a burning home.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said emergency responders also contended with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roadways in Ridgecrest, a city with a population of 28,000. Twenty patients were evacuated from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a precaution amid a slew of aftershocks, nine of which were measured at magnitude 4.0 or above.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countysouthern californiaearthquakeridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
Big Bear's famed eagle cam captures SoCal earthquake
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 shot in Brooklyn after 4th of July fireworks
FDNY fights flames on Brooklyn Bridge after fireworks show
NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting
Coal tycoon among 7 killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
Plane flying from NYC makes emergency landing after fire
Man found dead in pool at Fire Island restaurant
1 dead in New Jersey house fire
Show More
New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount
Shooting victim flips car while driving to hospital in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Spotty shower possible Friday afternoon
Man arrested in major meth bust on Staten Island
Macy's 4th of July fireworks once again light up NYC sky
More TOP STORIES News