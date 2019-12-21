Fire that kills 6, injures 13 worst in Las Vegas history, officials say

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS -- Six people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured, the department said.

The fire was in a first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments, the department said.

Investigators said it was an accidental fire caused by a stove, and residents told police there was no heat in the building.

This is the worst fatal fire in Las Vegas Fire Department history.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 30 to 35 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.

No firefighters were injured.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadalas vegasfatal fireapartment fireu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women dead after car slams into truck in New Jersey
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
Sausage recalled for possibly containing plastic
1 train subway stop reopens after a year of work
NYPD wants help locating juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
Last-minute holiday shoppers take advantage of Super Saturday
Show More
Man who used narwhal tusk to subdue extremist identified
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
AccuWeather: Above freezing on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News