6 kilos of meth taken off street in Staten Island drug bust

(@NYPD120Pct/Twitter)

ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island man is under arrest and facing a string of drug charges following a major meth bust.

The NYPD tweeted a photo Thursday of more than six kilos of methamphetamine seized by the Staten Island Overdose Task Force.


Nicholas Genovese, 40, was arrested late Wednesday night.

He is facing five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The NYPD said it's one of the biggest narcotics busts they've seen in a while.

