7 hurt, including 3 children, as flames tear through home in Newark

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire burned through a home in Newark early Thursday morning, injuring seven residents.The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.Four adults and three children were being treated for various injuries.There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.----------