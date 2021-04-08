7 hurt, including 3 children, as flames tear through home in Newark

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.
Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.
Four adults and three children were being treated for various injuries.
There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.
