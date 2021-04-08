7 hurt, including 3 children, as flames tear through home in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire burned through a home in Newark early Thursday morning, injuring seven residents.

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.



Four adults and three children were being treated for various injuries.

There was no immediate word what sparked the blaze.

ALSO READ | 2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car
EMBED More News Videos

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyessex countynewarkhouse firechildren injuries
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random NYC attack
2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant
AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine
Champion swimmer rescues boy, gets support for mom battling MS
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Tourist from Kansas City shot in NYC, suspect in custody
Show More
NJ man arrested for allegedly attacking officers during Capitol riot
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
NJ blames bacteria for dead fish washing ashore in rivers, bays
The Countdown: Biden to act on gun control, Cuomo responds to latest accusations
More TOP STORIES News