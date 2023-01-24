CityMD to issue refunds after billing some patients for COVID tests

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda pushes for a big-buck resolution after CityMD blindsided thousands of patients with 2-year-old bills for COVID tests that should've been free.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is COVID testing outrage after the largest urgent care center in New York and New Jersey blindsided thousands of patients - they got two-year-old bills for tests that should have been free.

"I was just shocked, I didn't even believe it," said Morgan Contreras.

Contreras is talking about the $216 bill from CityMD for a pair of COVID tests done two years ago.

Las summer, the bill blindsided the Long island high school teacher. A negative test was required by her district before she could teach in person. She said when they did nasal swabs, CityMD nurses told her the tests would be free.

"I don't want to be paying $216 for something that should've been free." Contreras added.

Back in May 2020 when lines for tests stretched for blocks outside CityMDs, that is just when then-Governor Cuomo promised there would be no cost for the test.

Since the summer, Contreras was getting bombarded by CityMD bills - and the newest threat is that she is getting texts saying she is being sent to collections.

Contreras was not alone - dozens of people complained on social media for bills as high as $300. The Better Business Bureau was flooded with complaints.

When they called CityMD to dispute, they said they were put on hold.

7 On Your Side found the problem in the CityMD bills - they never charged for COVID tests, but they did charge for office visits.

"It was so fast - I went in. I was in and out so fast," Contreras said.

"This is clearly a cash grab," added David B.

7 On Your Side took this patient dispute to the largest urgent care center in the area.

CityMD wouldn't say how much, but Contreras' rep told her thousands of patients were getting refunds.

In a statement, CityMD apologized for the confusion and inconvenience that it caused patients and then later announced it would be removing all the balances for COVID-related visit to the CityMDs from the beginning of the pandemic - that's March of 2020 until November of 2022. If you already paid them, the company said it would be issuing refunds.

