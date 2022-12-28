Here's all of the money -- $1.5 million -- 7 On Your Side helped viewers get back in 2022

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side look back on an incredible year in which they got back more than $1.5 million for Eyewitness News viewers.

Eyewitness News 7 On Your Side marked another incredible year of helping viewers with a couple of major milestones.

For the ninth consecutive year, 7 On Your Side has gotten back more than $1 million for viewers.

In 2022, Nina Pineda and her team went above and beyond, eclipsing the $1.5 million mark.

A couple of the biggest monetary wins?

Helping to dissolve $259,000 in violations wrongly brought against a Brooklyn homeowner.

And the biggest? Saving a woman's $400,000 dream home from being wrongly sold in a sheriff's auction.

From the biggest settlements to the smallest victories, 7 On Your Side fights for you, and to hear our favorite phrase, "thank you to Nina and 7 On Your Side."

----------

