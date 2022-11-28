7 On York Side: Tips to help you save money on your summer vacation with Travel Tuesday deals

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda offers tips to help you save money on your summer vacation by taking advantage of the deals on Travel Tuesday.

First, there was Black Friday and then Cyber Monday and now there's Travel Tuesday.

Travel analysts say the Tuesday after Cyber Monday is the day to land on savings for both flights and stays.

"Consistently the Tuesday after Thanksgiving we see a huge spike of low airfare and hotel deals that we detect," Hayley Berg said.

As the lead economist at mobile travel booking app Hopper, Berg says a decade of researching billions of bits on flight and hotel data proves travel providers are motivated to drop 50% more deals on Travel Tuesday than on the average day.

"For domestic trips, last year people saved an average of $50, but many saved upwards of $300," Berg said.

Airlines and hotels partnering with Hopper have already agreed to launch flights as low as $82 roundtrips to Miami, with 40% off hotels on Travel Tuesday.

Flights to Las Vegas will go for $183 roundtrip plus 35% discounted stays.

International travelers eyeing Italy for spring or summer vacation could score fares for under $400 roundtrip with 30% off lodging.

"$392 is the airfare that we are seeing right now, we are gonna add an additional $100 off -- think of it like an additional coupon off what the airline is offering you," Berg said.

No matter where you book on Travel Tuesday take advantage of those extra discounts by setting alerts so you know exactly when fares drop and then compare prices across websites.

Also make sure the fare category provides what you need -- like baggage, seats, and cancellation flexibility.

Some red flags to look out for, beware of fake lookalike websites or toll-free reservation copycat phone numbers designed to look exactly like reputable booking sites which may charge huge hidden fees or simply try to steal your money.

Always check the URL and steer clear of rock bottom fares which are too good to be true and never send money via bank wire transfer, Cash app, or make Bitcoin down payments or deposits which give you no guarantee for fraud protection.

The U.S. Department of Transportation mandates a 24-hour rule for most airlines flying to or from the United States -- as long as you book seven days in advance, you have 24 hours to change your mind, cancel or get a full refund.

