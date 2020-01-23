7-year-old girl, woman, and dog killed in house fire in Edison

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl, a young woman, and a dog were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Jill Court.

The victims were discovered shortly after the fire. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Neighbors said they didn't know the victims because they had only recently moved in.

"One boy got off the school bus and he came over and he was asking what's going on and we said there's a fire on Jill Court," neighbor Dottie Nelson said. "He asked what house and we showed him and then he screamed and said 'That's my house,' and he went flying over the fence."

It is not yet clear how the fire started or how it spread so quickly through the home.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Varga of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400, or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4060.

