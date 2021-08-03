70-year-old woman raped in Bronx stairwell by masked man

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for man who raped 70-year-old woman in Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for a man who raped a 70-year-old woman.

It happened on Tuesday, July 27, at around 2 a.m. in the Belmont section.

The woman was entering her apartment building when she was approached from behind by a man wearing two plastic masks, one black and one red plastic.

The man took out a gun and forced her into the stairwell where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

He then ran off from the scene.

The victim sustained injuries about her body but did not initially report the incident.

On Monday, August 2, she went to a BronxCare Health System hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was reported to police.

The attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers and carrying both the black and red plastic masks. He was in possession of a silver handgun.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Wounded bystander speaks out after gang-related mass shooting in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD is hoping surveillance video and help from the community will help them track down the group they say is responsible for a mass shooting in Queens.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityelderly womanrapeelder abusesex assaultwoman attackedwoman assaultedsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, state probe finds
AG report: Details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Renewed calls for Cuomo's removal or resignation follow AG report
NYC mayor announces proof of vaccine requirement for indoor events
2 states had 1/3 of all US COVID cases in past week, official says
COVID Updates: Average number of cases exceeds last summer's peak
Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cancel more than 800 flights
Show More
Boil water advisory issued for towns central New Jersey
Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants
China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads
Nassau County announces new traveling vaccination program
AccuWeather: More clouds, still pleasant
More TOP STORIES News