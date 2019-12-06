71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in New York City robbery

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who beat and robbed a 71-year-old in the lobby of his Harlem apartment building last month, and they're hoping new surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Investigators say the man followed the victim into his building on West 133rd Street just after 1:30 p.m. on November 22..

The suspect punched the victim in the face multiple times, causing him to fall down the stairs.

Police say the suspect stole $160 and credit cards and fled the scene.

EMS responded and treated the victim for lacerations at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Convicted sex offender arrested in groping on NYC subway platform
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Show More
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Drivers ticketed: Bus lane camera enforcement begins on NYC route
More TOP STORIES News