71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in New York City robbery

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who beat and robbed a 71-year-old in the lobby of his Harlem apartment building last month, and they're hoping new surveillance video will lead to an arrest.Investigators say the man followed the victim into his building on West 133rd Street just after 1:30 p.m. on November 22..The suspect punched the victim in the face multiple times, causing him to fall down the stairs.Police say the suspect stole $160 and credit cards and fled the scene.EMS responded and treated the victim for lacerations at the scene.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------