72-year-old critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is fighting for his life after being injured in a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn.

The 72-year-old victim was struck by a car while crossing 6th Avenue in Bay Ridge around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say he was hit by a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan, and the driver did not stop.

An eyewitness described hearing the crash and the police response.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are looking for the driver.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

