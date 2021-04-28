8-year-old girl breaks both legs jumping from 6th floor to escape Bronx fire

EMBED <>More Videos

8-year-old girl jumps from 6th story balcony in Bronx fire

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl broke both her legs jumping off a balcony to escape a fire in the Bronx Wednesday night, but officials say her landing may have saved her life.

At least nine people were injured in the blaze, which broke out on the sixth floor of the 17-story building at 540 East 169th Street around 6:30 p.m.

The girl was listed in critical condition but is expected to survive after officials said she jumped from a sixth-floor balcony to escape the flames and unbearable heat.

She landed on dirt, not pavement, and although she broke both legs, the fire chief says her landing may have saved her life.

Linda Kemp, the tenant association president, and two neighbors shielded the girl from burning debris that was raining down before EMS could rush her to the hospital.

"When that child was there, that was my call to do what we do as human beings, and that was protect that baby that was on the floor," Kemp said.

An adult was in that apartment too but suffered only minor injuries.

"I don't know how the sleep is going to be tonight, but it's going to be a prayerful one because I'm going to pray that she recovers, and that she be all right," Kemp said.

In addition to the young girl and the adult in that apartment, seven firefighters suffered minor injuries.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire marshals will investigate the cause.

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged in NYPD officer's death admits drinking, knew she 'hit something'
EMBED More News Videos

The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisaniabronxnew york cityfdnyfireapartment firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Wake, funeral details released for NYPD officer killed on LIE
NYPD's 'Digidog' returned, 'put down' after viral outrage
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
Several pet bunnies found abandoned in Southold
Bryce Harper hit in the face with 96.9 mph pitch
Show More
Indian Point nuclear power plant near NYC shutting down Friday
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Long Island Pride returning as in-person event
What we know about the investigation into Rudy Giuliani
COVID Updates: Moderna to increase global supply to 3 billion doses by 2022
More TOP STORIES News