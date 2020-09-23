8-year-old girl shot in Bronx apartment, circumstances unknown

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- An 8-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx Wednesday morning, but the circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.
The girl arrived at Lincoln Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen just after 9 a.m.
Authorities say she was wounded inside her 11th floor apartment in the Paterson Houses, a city-run complex in the Mott Haven section.
The girl's mother told police a suspect burst into the apartment and opened fire, striking the girl in the stomach.
The mother took the girl to the hospital, where she is in serious condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening
Detectives are looking into the circumstances.
