An 81-year-old woman with dementia who walked out of her Bronx nursing home on Friday has been found safe at a Starbucks in Lower Manhattan.A Good Samaritan noticed Myrtle Singleton, saw she was disoriented and called an ambulance.Singleton is currently at Bellevue Hospital being evaluated.The family is thankful she was located, but still have a lot of questions for the Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kingsbridge on how she was able to leave the acility.The entrance and exit from the building has a security guard, but no one reported seeing her leave.The Plaza Rehabilitation and Nursing Center issued a statement saying they're taking it 'very seriously.'----------