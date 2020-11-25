Community & Events

Toys for Tots: Make a Child's Dream Come True

NEW YORK -- Marine Toys for Tots Program's mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Help make a child's dream come true this holiday by donating here.

Or make your holiday donation go further! Disney will donate $1 to Marine Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store or a World of Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com from November first, through December 13th, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company has worked with U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation for over 70 years, dating back to 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.
