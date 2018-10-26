Authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run that killed an elderly man in New Jersey early Thursday.It happened in the area of Henley Avenue and Cherry Street in New Milford.The victim was identified as 83-year-old Andres Villaluna, a recently retired employee at the main Post Office in Manhattan.His son described him as a hard working and generous man who spent 33 years at his job and who just retired last year.He said his father worked six days a week and never took a day off, not even for vacation. He would have turned 84 in November, and his son said he will be buried in his USPS uniform.Further details of the incident have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the New Milford Police Department at 201-261-1400.----------