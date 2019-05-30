9/11 Memorial Glade dedicated to those sickened at Ground Zero

Artist rendering of the 9/11 Memorial Glade (9/11 Memorial & Museum)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new addition to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum was dedicated - the 9/11 Memorial Glade.

It honors all who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins in the aftermath of 9/11.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg spoke at the dedication.

The Memorial Glade includes a pathway flanked by six large stone monoliths, ranging from 13 to 18 tons, that are inlaid with World Trade Center steel.

The stones point skyward to symbolize strength and determination through adversity. They were designed to look bruised, but not broken, symbolizing the strength of the human spirit.

The memorial pays tribute to the courage and selflessness of people who rushed to Ground Zero to help after the attacks, including police, firefighters, all the responders, and people from around the country.

It is located at Liberty and West Streets, just south of the reflecting pools.

The Glade design was developed by the Memorial's original architects, Michael Arad and Peter Walker.

The total construction cost for the project was $5 million, and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart helped lead major fundraising efforts.

Thursday also marks the 17th anniversary of the end of rescue, recovery and relief efforts back in May of 2002.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york cityseptember 11museumsterror attack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Edison police officer injured in hit-and-run crash
Young girl hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at MLB game
Bronx teacher charged in rape of young student
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Couple bound for NYC rescued from capsized boat
3 teens stabbed by man with screwdriver in Williamsburg
AccuWeather Alert: One more round of storms
Show More
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
Puppy who got loose on subway tracks found dead, family says
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Long Island school district pitches $6 million in cuts in revised budget
More TOP STORIES News