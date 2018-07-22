FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --The city has some good news for tenants who were displaced by Thursday's steam pipe explosion in Manhattan - nine buildings in Flatiron are now open.
The buildings cleared for occupancy are: 119 5th Avenue, 146 5th Avenue, 162 5th Avenue, 9 West 19th Street, 9 West 20th Street, 19 West 21st Street, 22 West 21st Street, 7 East 20th Street and 11 West 19th Street (which includes 17 West 19th, 10 West 20th, and 16 West 20th)
RELATED: Hazmat teams scrub sidewalks, hose down Flatiron buildings to wash away asbestos.
Street closures/openings:
18th, 19th, and 22nd Streets are now open
5th Avenue between 20th and 21st Street remains closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic - with the exception of MTA buses
5th Avenue is now open to MTA buses
Buses are bypassing all stops between 18th and 23rd Streets along 5th Avenue
The Mayor's spokesperson also says the $500 reimbursement from ConEd for residents is not enough, and will be asking to up that figure.
