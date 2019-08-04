u.s. & world

Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the nine people killed in a shooting overnight in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio:

  • Lois Oglesby, 27
  • Megan Betts, 22
  • Saeed Saleh, 38
  • Derrick Fudge, 57
  • Logan Turner, 30
  • Nicholas Cumer, 25
  • Thomas McNichols, 25
  • Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36
  • Monica Brickhouse, 39


Responding officers also fatally shot the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Authorities said Megan Betts, who was killed in the shooting, was the suspect's sister.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.
