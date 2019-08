Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead

Lois Oglesby, 27

Megan Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the nine people killed in a shooting overnight in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio Responding officers also fatally shot the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Authorities said Megan Betts, who was killed in the shooting, was the suspect's sister.Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.