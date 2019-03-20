9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens basement fire

EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene in Ridgewood.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Nine people were hurt in a fire inside a Queens home early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the basement of the home on Menahan Street in Ridgewood around 5 a.m.

The nine injured people suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

