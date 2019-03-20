9 people hurt in Ridgewood, Queens basement fire

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Nine people were hurt in a fire inside a Queens home early Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out inside the basement of the home on Menahan Street in Ridgewood around 5 a.m.
The nine injured people suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
