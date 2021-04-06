Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old called police after her mother and two sisters were fatally shot in what appeared to be a triple murder-suicide at what was supposed to be her birthday party in Brooklyn late Monday.

The alleged shooter, the girl's father, was later found dead on the street, police said, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims were shot inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, inside the Van Dyke Houses, where the girl called 911 around 11:20 p.m. to report that her father had shot her mother and sisters.

"Body warn camera of her calling 911 just breaks your heart," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Essig said. "She is saying, 'Daddy is coming from my birthday. He didn't bring presents'...It's really heart wrenching. They have no prior domestic history, there is no 911 calls between them."

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Rasheeda Barzey, 20-year-old Solei Spears and 16-year-old Chloe Spears. They were reported deceased at the scene.

Police said they found the 9-year-old girl hiding in the closet.

"We believe that he had a 20-year relationship with the female killed," Essig said. "He comes to the apartment for the...daughter that they have in common, for her birthday party."

The 46-year-old suspect, Joseph McCrimon, was found outside a nearby building in the same city-run housing complex.

"I think some are becoming numb to this," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. None of us up here are numb to this. These are real people. I spent this morning watching body camera video of that terrible incident last night in Brooklyn. It would tear your heart out to see the little girl from that crime."

Two guns were recovered at the scene.

"Really troubling and tragic situation," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "A horrible, horrible situation, and my heart goes out for those who have been lost."

The investigation is continuing.

