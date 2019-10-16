9-year-old girl burned, critically injured at Brooklyn school bathroom: Police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was critically injured after being burned inside a school in Brooklyn on Wednesday.Police say the 9-year-old girl suffered burns to her upper body inside Excellence Girls Charter School on Monroe Street just after 2:30 p.m.She was inside the bathroom when she somehow suffered the burns, officials said.It is still unclear how exactly she was burned, but she was taken to Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.Few other details were released.----------