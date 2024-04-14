9-year-old girl punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A nine-year-old girl was punched in the face at Grand Central Terminal.

The girl was with her mother when she was attacked just before noon Saturday at the dining concourse.

The suspect, identified by police as Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, fled the scene. They say he has been in trouble with police before.

The girl complained of pain and dizziness and is expected to be okay.

