Health & Fitness

9-year-old Ukrainian girl will have life saving heart surgery on LI after fleeing Russian invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old Ukrainian girl gets life-saving heart surgery on LI

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl from Ukraine, unable to get life changing heart surgery in her homeland because of the war with Russia, is now on Long Island.

Polina Shchepaniak is preparing for that operation next month at St. Francis Hospital in the Nassau County village of Roslyn.

She has a hole in her heart, and the doctors who will fix her, are giving a gift of life.

Shchepaniak is the first patient to be hosted locally by Gift of Life in at least three years because of the pandemic.

The organization Gift of Life has treated 1,241 children from 80 countries since the start of the pandemic, ordinarily that number would be 4 times greater.

Watch Stacey Sager's report in the video player above.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip


the pandemic has really slowed these procedures down, but the group isn't giving up. Polina is the first patient to be hosted locally in at least 3 years.. and while the organization trains physicians to do the less invasive procure abroad, numbers have gone down.Gift of Life has treated 1,241 children from 80 countries since the start of the pandemic. Ordinarily, the number. Ugh the 4 times greater than that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countyroslynlong islandukrainesurgeryheart defects
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 14 kids hurt when inflatable bounce house overturns
2 dead in separate overnight house fires on Long Island
Hate crimes up by nearly 50% in LGBTQ+ community across NYC
7 On Your Side goes to Amazon to pay for damage after dented delivery
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Alleged subway stabber arrested 2 days earlier in police menacing
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Show More
Buffalo community holds memorial 1 month after deadly mass shooting
Adams lays out plan to fix NYC's housing crisis
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches in your home
More TOP STORIES News