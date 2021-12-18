Society

9-year-old girl raises $600 to donate gifts to Stony Brook Children's Hospital

By Eyewitness News
A 9-year old from Long Island is proving to be Santa's ultimate helper.

Today Sydney O'Sullivan brought a stretcher filled with 600-dollars worth of gifts to Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

Sydney raised the money for the presents selling chocolate pops.

She was able to buy nearly 50 items.

"It's not fun to be in the hospital for christmas so it will give them a little more christmas spirit," Sydney said.

Sydney got the idea for the toy giveaway after being treated for kidney stones at the hospital.

