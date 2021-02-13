Society

Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet through newspaper ads

Want faster internet? All it takes is a $10,000 ad in the Wall Street Journal
LOS ANGELES -- A 90-year-old man was so irked by slow internet at his home, that he took out two newspaper ads to shame the CEO of AT&T into fixing it.

And it worked.

Aaron Epstein paid $10,000 for the ads to run in the Wall Street Journal, accusing AT&T of short-changing residents who need fast internet service.

A day later, servicemen showed up at Epstein's Los Angeles home.

"At noontime I'm eating my lunch, the front doorbell rings," Epstein said. "There's two men in AT&T uniforms wearing boots that you climb poles in. Saying we're here to install the fiber optics line behind your house."

"I thought well, bingo."

To his delight, less than a week later, Epstein's home now has AT&T fiber service with blazing-fast internet speeds.

AT&T said in a statement: "Earlier this week, we completed our planned expansion of AT&T Fiber in this customer's neighborhood, and we were pleased to provide him the upgrade he wanted."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesinternetat&twall street journalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump impeachment trial conclusion
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
2 people fatally stabbed on separate subway trains
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow, wintry mix across the Tri-State
NYPD officer accused of being Chinese spy makes bail
Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
Show More
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
Cuomo withheld nursing home data over Trump fears, office confirms
Officers, demonstrators clash at apparent anti-NYPD protest
AccuWeather Alert: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning
More TOP STORIES News