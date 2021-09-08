No credible threats, but NYPD ramping up security for 9/11 anniversary

The "call to action" from terror groups is louder this year than in prior years, likely because of the 20-year anniversary and the fall of the US-supported government in Afghanistan, Miller said.
"There is a threat out there and we continuously have to hunt for that," Miller said during the mayor's on-camera briefing.
As a result, the NYPD is stepping up enforcement ahead of the anniversary.
The ceremony at ground zero on Saturday, September 11, 2021, will more resemble years past despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The big change last year was that the reading of the victims' names was prerecorded, but families are once again invited to participate live.
The Tribute in Light will also shine over Lower Manhattan that night.
