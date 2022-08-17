New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closing its doors

Michelle Charlesworth reports the museum on Greenwich Street will continue its presence online.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan will close its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.

The September 11th Families' Association, which founded the 9/11 Tribute Museum, hinted back in March that this day was coming, after a sharp decline in visitors and revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum," co-founder and CEO Jennifer Adams said.

The museum on Greenwich Street, which is separate from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at ground zero, will continue its presence online, which officials say will allow them to continue providing educational resources and support for the 9/11 community.

The Tribute Guided Walking Tour program, led by the Tribute Museum's 9/11 community of survivors, first responders, residents and family members, will also cease operation.

Much of the museum's physical collection will be moved to the New York State Museum in Albany.

The non-profit organization known as the September 11th Families' Association, which founded the 9/11 Tribute Museum, is working closely with the New York State Museum to facilitate the transfers.

The Association is coordinating with all of its donors to ensure the exhibits and artifacts are respectfully and properly handled.

The online educational resources can be found at the Tribute Museum's website.

The September 11th Families' Association was founded in November of 2001 to provide a voice and support to the 9/11 community.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006, originally by the widows and families of FDNY members who died in the attacks, as a support mechanism for all the victim's families.

Since then, the museum has welcomed over 5 million visitors to learn from the personal perspectives of the 9/11 community.

