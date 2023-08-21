93-year-old bachelor to marry woman he met at a wedding 64 years ago

Joe Potenzano and Mary Elkind are getting a second chance at love after the two met each other 64 years ago. Darla Miles has the story.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- As the old adages goes, love is never too late - even if it takes 64 years.

New Jersey natives Joe Potenzano and Mary Elkind know that sentiment all too well.

"She was a nice-looking girl. She's still a nice-looking girl, right?" said Potenzano, now groom-to-be, tells Eyewitness News. "That's why I asked her to go out."

That ask happened to come 64 years after the couple first met.

Their story begins at a wedding in 1959. Elkind was the maid of honor, while Potenzano was the best man. They dated briefly afterwards but eventually went their separate ways.

Potenzano went on to join the army, while Elkind lived out her dream as a ballerina and later got married. Elkind's husband passed away in 2014.

It was an invitation to have coffee last fall that brought these two back together.

"I was sitting in my house one day, sitting in my sofa chair," recalled Potenzano, who is now 93. "And I noticed there was nobody else I could call. Everybody was gone. And I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old."

For Elkind, 83, she couldn't believe he called.

"A few days later, thought wandered if he'll really call. But he did," she said.

Now, Potenzano is getting a second chance with the one who got away 64 years ago.

"I always liked Joe," said Elkind. "I always thought he was a nice guy."

The two plan to wed in October.

The wedding plan? Simple, with lots of family.

The 93-year-old groom-to-be is still, however, much younger than the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest groom ever at the age of 103.

"I was hoping that there was somebody older than me," Potenzano said. "But's okay. If he wants to be 103, I'll take that as the second best."

