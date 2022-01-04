Traffic

I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds of drivers stranded

WOODFORD, Virginia (WABC) -- An icy traffic nightmare continues to unfold in Virginia following Monday's winter storm.

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond for hours.

Video and images posted on social media showed the interstate has become a virtual parking lot.



Our ABC sister station in Washington, DC reports many of them were forced to spend the night in their cars, some stuck for more than 12 hours, because they were unable to get through the snow and downed trees.

According to the state department of transportation, parts of the interstate remain closed as snow plows and tow trucks are on the scene.

