Piscataway couple accused of targeting senior living facility racked up $45k worth of jewelry

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ (WABC) -- Police in Bridgewater, New Jersey have arrested a married couple in connection to multiple reports of stolen jewels at a senior living facility.

Ana and Ezequiel Rios of Piscataway are accused of stealing secondhand goods and then selling them around Somerset County.

According to police, Ana Rios worked as a housekeeper at the facility, which gained her easy access to the victim's personal items.

It is estimated that the couple made over $45,000 in profit from the secondhand market over a nine-month span.

The Rios' have been hit with several charges, including third-degree conspiracy to commit theft.

