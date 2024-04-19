Piscataway couple accused of targeting senior living facility racked up $45k worth of jewelry

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ (WABC) -- Police in Bridgewater, New Jersey have arrested a married couple in connection to multiple reports of stolen jewels at a senior living facility.
Ana and Ezequiel Rios of Piscataway are accused of stealing secondhand goods and then selling them around Somerset County.
According to police, Ana Rios worked as a housekeeper at the facility, which gained her easy access to the victim's personal items.
It is estimated that the couple made over $45,000 in profit from the secondhand market over a nine-month span.
The Rios' have been hit with several charges, including third-degree conspiracy to commit theft.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.