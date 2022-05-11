Society

High-ranking NYPD officer from China looks to promote diversity within department

By
EMBED <>More Videos

High-ranking officer looks to promote diversity in NYPD

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- In celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage month, Eyewitness News profiles a high-ranking New York officer from China, who is making an effort to enrich the department with more diversity and representation.

Sylvester Ge, 49, is the commanding officer of the NYPD's Highway Patrol Department.

He's responsible for keeping all the highways in the city safe.

"I have the best job in the world," Ge said.

The inspector immigrated from Shanghai when he was 14. Like many Asian parents, they wanted him to become an accountant.

ALSO READ | Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
EMBED More News Videos

The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.



"I went to Baruch College, found out I wasn't really that good at math," Ge said. "So my second semester, I transferred to John Jay College and the rest is history."

He gives credit to his high school guidance counselor who suggested law enforcement, except he didn't know anyone in a uniform and there were very few officers who looked like him.

"You could barely see any Asians in the higher ranks," Ge said.

With no mentors or guidance, he took the test anyway and passed.

Ge says he has met some racism but applauds the NYPD for being fair about promotions.

He was tapped to lead highway patrol last December and his dad was beaming.

ALSO READ | 1,000-pound great white shark spotted swimming near the Jersey shore
EMBED More News Videos

OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.



Ge said his father was very proud of him and was glad Ge didn't become an accountant.

Becoming a commanding officer in the NYPD is a huge accomplishment. For Inspector Ge, he is using his high-profile role to inspire other, younger officers to reach for leadership positions.

"We could def use people with different backgrounds," Ge said. "It will only enrich the police department."

In his 26 years on the force, Ge has recruited many Asians as he tries to build a department that looks more like the culturally rich communities they serve.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyqueensnew york citynypdasian americanpolice officerdiversityasian pacific american heritage month
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer in stable condition after being shot in the Bronx
1 worker missing after massive fire breaks out at waste facility in NJ
2 dead after police chase and crash in NJ
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Queens baseball teams unable to use home field get new mound
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
Man who tried to run over pedestrian arrested for hate crime: police
Show More
Man slashed tires on 41 cars in Midtown
Succession' star glues hand to NYC Starbucks counter in protest
Video captures suspects wanted for attacking MTA bus driver in NYC
1 dead, several people hurt in Bronx house fire
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg during jewelry store robbery
More TOP STORIES News