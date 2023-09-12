Aaron Rodgers suffers ankle injury on opening drive in Jets debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of his highly anticipated Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills Monday night.

The star quarterback was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him.

The 39-year-old needed help walking to New York's sideline.

"He's dealing with an ankle right now. We're getting him checked out," Jets coach Robert Saleh told ESPN in a sideline interview.

The Jets announced Rodgers was questionable to return. Zach Wilson replaced him.

No further details on the injury have been revealed.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.