ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' kicks off national 'Lunch Break' tour at Brooklyn elementary schools

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A giant lunch box rolled through the streets in Brooklyn today -- delivering some special surprises to local teachers.

Ahead of the premiere of season three of "Abbott Elementary," a giant truck dropped off supplies at several schools in Brownsville.

The "Dr. Betty Shabazz" School, the Gregory Jocko Jackson School and the "Dr. Rose B. English" School all benefitted from the event, which is part of a nationwide drive aimed at dropping off 10,000 needed items to help teachers at underserved schools across the country.

Staff members from the schools received bags filled with pens, pencils and other useful items for the academic year. The trucks also provided lunch for teachers as well.

"To be celebrated and recognized in this way is definitely appreciated and boosts the morale for all of us," said Keva Pitts-Girard, the principal at the Gregory Jocko Jackson School.

The award-winning TV comedy, created and executively produced by Quinta Brunson, returns with a one-hour special next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on Channel 7.

