Finding Inspiration: Kids in the Arts - Watch it only on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Sandra Bookman for a special focusing on the importance of an arts education for children - Finding Inspiration: Kids in the Arts on Sunday, September 17th at 5:30pm. See stories of incredible programs teaching kids to develop creativity through dance, photography, artistic play, and verbal expression. Also shown are ways kids can learn professional skills through the exploration of the arts.

The show features a unique program designed to use dance and guided conversations to teach and celebrate cultural diversity. Kids learn about understanding, acceptance, respect and compassion - all while dancing to the music of different cultures.

For children interested in photography, the special features a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the Bronx. Middle school and high school kids from all NYC boroughs can learn to use photography, writing, and research in creative ways. Children are encouraged to tell their own stories using documentary photography, and learn skills that will help them apply for college and real-life jobs.

The show also focuses on a massive NYC museum that exhibits childrens' art, and lets kids explore interactive play with hands-on displays and bright, theme-based activities. Children can learn about arts, culture, science, community, and the environment. And the museum has welcomed the support and attention of well-known fans, from "Scandal" star Kerry Washington to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

This special is a look at how the arts help develop a child's mind, sense of self, and ultimately their place in the world. ABC7NY takes a fascinating look at programs that are shaping kids' lives.

We hope you can join us for Finding Inspiration: Kids in the Arts - coming up Saturday, September 17th at 5:30pm on ABC7NY!

Featured on our show:

DANCE TO UNITE

Dance to Unite, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to utilize dance and guided conversations about values as a vehicle to teach and to celebrate cultural diversity. Dance to Unite is committed to creating positive experiences for children to develop understanding, acceptance, respect and compassion for their own culture and for all cultures culminating in unity for the purpose of future peace.

Dance to Unite, Inc. vision is to create and foster, from the root level, catalysts for world peace. Classes are currently offered in NYC. Dance to Unite classes operate one hour a week at the after-school hours between 3:00pm-6:00pm, at the weekdays: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Our hours at the school during the day are taught by our paid Teaching Artists (those who completed our internship programs and joined our teaching staff). For latest updates on our schedule please email info@dancetounite.org.

https://www.dancetounite.org/

THE BRONX JUNIOR PHOTO LEAGUE

The Bronx Junior Photo League is a documentary photography and college success program serving middle through high school students. It's a free, after school and summer program to teach children and teens the art of photography and visual story telling. The program includes visits from internationally-renowned photographers, field trips to cultural institutions and college-prep programs with one-on-one counseling.

The Bronx Junior Photo League aims to inspire children of all backgrounds to pursue possible careers in the arts by letting them look at life through a different lens.

https://www.bronxdoc.org/education/bronx-junior-photo-league

THE BRONX CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

The Bronx Children's Museum is an exceptional, multicultural space dedicated to stirring a child's natural curiosity and creativity. The museum is housed in a beautiful new space in Mill Pond Park. The Museum includes bright, open theme-based areas with interactive activities exploring the arts, culture, science, natural resources and community.

The Bronx Children's Museum also includes a 35-foot water exhibit, an artist loft, a performance theater, classroom space and eleven large fine art installations created by Bronx-connected artists.

Tens of thousands of children visit the museum every year. Thousands of other kids take part in the facility's outreach programs.

https://www.bronxchildrensmuseum.org