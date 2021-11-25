Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces his father's death

The New York senator says his father Abe Schumer passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 98.
Schumer took to Twitter to announce his father's death.
"In so many ways-he personified the greatest generation. He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained," Schumer said in a tweet. "An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him."
My father Abe, 98, passed away this evening— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 25, 2021
In so many ways—he personified the greatest generation. He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained. An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him. pic.twitter.com/gUbdAp3Jr1
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip