Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces his father's death

My father Abe, 98, passed away this evening



In so many ways—he personified the greatest generation. He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained. An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him. pic.twitter.com/gUbdAp3Jr1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 25, 2021

