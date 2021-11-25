Politics

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces his father's death

By Eyewitness News
Senator Schumer's father dies at 98

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- The father of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has died.

The New York senator says his father Abe Schumer passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 98.

Schumer took to Twitter to announce his father's death.


"In so many ways-he personified the greatest generation. He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained," Schumer said in a tweet. "An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him."


