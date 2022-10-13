Gov. Hochul to give $13M to clinics in response to influx of out-of-state abortion seekers

The announcement comes in response to the influx of pregnant people coming to New York from other states

Governor Hochul committed $13 million to abortion providers in New York Wednesday, in light of the reversal of Roe V. Wade.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will commit more than $13 million to abortion providers.

The announcement came in response to the influx of pregnant people coming to New York from other states for access to reproductive health care.

In Greenwich Village on Wednesday, Hochul vowed to keep abortion legal in New York.

"We'll fight. We'll fight like hell to make sure that no one ever touches these rights, right here," Hocul said.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, Governor Hochul signed bills extending protections for pregnant people.

"We'll be that beacon of hope. We'll be that safe harbor for women all across the nation," Hochul said.

One law makes it illegal for another state to sue someone for an abortion they had in New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.