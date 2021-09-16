hispanic heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month: NYC salon embraces natural curls to empower customers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC salon embraces natural curls to empower customers

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Dominican Salon in Washington Heights is helping men, women, and children embrace their naturally curly hair.

"I think as Black people and Black women, we are taught since we're very little that we came broken and so we got to fix it," said Carolina Contreras, founder and owner of Miss Rizos Salon. "But why do you have to fix something that was never really broken?"

The business started 10 years ago in the Dominican Republic after Contreras decided to cut off all her relaxed hair.

RELATED | Accent Dance NYC marks Hispanic Heritage Month with special performance
EMBED More News Videos

International dance ensemble Accent Dance NYC is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special performance Friday.


"It's hot, humid, and most importantly, because I wanted to embrace my identity and embrace what naturally came out of my scalp," Contreras said. "A lot of women would stop me in the streets to ask me how I did it? Where did I get the courage to cut it? What products was I using?' And people were traveling from all around the country for five, six hours to my little apartment to do their hair."

Guests will tell you Miss Rizos Salon isn't just about styling your hair.

The stylists provide customers with the tools to be able to do their own curls at home, including suggestions on what products to use.

It's about empowering customers, and Contreras believes the curly hair movement has prompted a racial shift when it comes to acceptance.

RELATED | Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in our area

"I am a Dominican, Black woman, an immigrant, who's creating a space of employment for others and this beautiful safe haven for women, little girls, little boys and everyone to come in and feel like they belong," she said.

CLICK HERE for more on Miss Rizos Salon.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanhattannew york citywashington heightshairdominican republichispanic heritagehispanic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
New candlemaker lights up business with Latinx-inspired scents
TikTok star Leo González fuses comedy, culture for laughter, healing
Accent Dance NYC marks Hispanic Heritage Month with performance
Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode
TOP STORIES
Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, fiancé after 911 call
Gabby Petito's family pens letter to Laundries begging for information
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Alleged gunman arrested in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Exclusive video: Robbers shoot man dining outside upscale NYC eatery
COVID News: FDA withholds booster recommendation
Man pulls out knife, threatens 4-year-old girl, father on subway
Show More
PPE seller vows to bounce back after Ida flooding wipes out inventory
America Strong: Food pantries lead charge against food insecurity
Mayor to dirt bike, ATV riders: 'NYPD will find it and will crush it'
San Gennaro begins as post-Electric Zoo COVID cluster renews concern
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
More TOP STORIES News