Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in our area

NEW YORK --Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.- Hispanic Federation (HF) is the nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families, and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, & the environment.- The Dominican Day Parade, Inc. is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, that organizes the annual parade and festivities that promote the richness of the culture, folklore and popular traditions of the Dominican Republic. The organization strives to provide an understanding of the heritage and contributions of the Dominican community in the United States of America and throughout the world.- The National Puerto Rican Day celebrates and honors the leaders, educators, artists, and celebrities that have left a cultural footprint on this nation. It also helps to provide resources for education.- The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) is the premier Hispanic nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization in the country dedicated to developing the next generation of Latino leaders.- The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists.- Emerald Isle helps immigrants access health and social services.- Make the Road New York builds the power of immigrant and working-class communities to achieve dignity and justice.- Voces Latinas aims to reduce the rate of HIV transmission and violence among immigrant Latino/as by empowering, educating, and providing leadership and advocacy training to enable them to make healthier decisions for themselves and their families. Through collaborative relationships, we connect immigrant Latinas with culturally and linguistically sensitive services to address their immediate needs, which allows them to identify with their risk for HIV/AIDS.