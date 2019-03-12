Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

BOSTON (WABC) -- Actresses and chief executives are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam, authorities announced Tuesday.According to charging documents, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among those involved facing charges.The suspects allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC.In most cases, the students did not know their admission was contingent on a bribe.University athletic coaches and administrators of college entrance exams were also among those arrested.The alleged scam centered around a man in California who ran a business helping students get into the college of their choice.Authorities say parents would pay him a predetermined amount, with full knowledge of what they were doing. He would then steer the money to one of two places: either an SAT or ACT administrator, or a college athletic coach.The coaches would allegedly arrange a fake profile that listed the prospective student as an athlete, and exam administrators would either hire proctors to take the test or correct the answers of a student.The bribes ranged from a few thousand dollars to up to 6 million, according to officials. The charging documents, unsealed in Boston federal court, are more than 200 pages long.They allege that Huffman and her husband "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000...to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."Federal agents say they have recorded telephone calls with Huffman and a cooperating witness.The documents say the Loughlin and her husband "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."Official say they have emails from Loughlin.