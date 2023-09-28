Adult care centers across NYC crown winner of talent competition

The Talent is Timeless competition, organized by the Department of Aging, hosted its grand finale Thursday in Washington Heights. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- At the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights things weren't quite adding up when it comes to how old participants were.

Some of the most talented seniors in New York City were in for the finals of the Talent Is Timeless competition - bringing in a youthful, enthusiastic appetite for life.

The Talent Is Timeless event is organized by the Department of Aging, giving these wise souls a chance to show off what keeps them young at heart.

"It's no limitation for seniors," said one of the participants. "We are here."

This competition started months ago at older adult centers around the city.

700 people auditioned, made it through several rounds of competition and on Thursday it was down to 20 for the grand finale.

As far as the competition, it really didn't matter if they hit the right high note or nailed a dance move, stepping on the stage made them all winners.

Mayor Eric Adam was in attendance, and clearly on board.

"There's a misbelief that when someone gets into their 80's that all of a sudden they still don't want vibrancy, enjoyment and companionship," said Adams. "We want to dispel that rumor."

First place winners of the competition, David and Peter, reminded everyone of that notion - age is simply a mindset.

"If you think old, you're going to act old," said another participant. "That's why I'm 18."

