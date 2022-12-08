Mayor announces reforms to speed up affordable housing development in NYC

Mayor Adams says the reforms could lead to 50,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams has announced more than 100 reforms to speed of the development of affordable housing in New York City.

"Most new residential buildings that require zoning approvals or receive public financing are required to conduct a formal environmental review," Adams said. "We're going except small housing projects from that review, we're also going to shorten the time it takes the city agencies to review new housing and other development proposals."

Adams says the reforms could lead to 50,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

He says the average household now needs double their income to afford an apartment in the city.

Adams says there are more people than homes in the city and if more isn't done, the city will no longer be a place for the poor, elderly or immigrants.

In the last decade, the population grew by 800,000 but only 200,000 homes were added.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement after the mayor's announcement:

"I applaud this announcement from Mayor Adams and the Building and Land Use Approval Streamlining Task Force paving the way for faster, simpler housing production in New York City and transformative, transit-oriented development in the Bronx. New York has become the place where workers and businesses want to be, but limited housing supply and a lack of affordability are costing far too many New Yorkers their 'New York Dream.' With our state staring down a housing crisis, we will need every community, every town, and every city to do its part to make housing accessible and affordable for all. My administration is ready to meet the housing crisis head-on in partnership with Mayor Adams and other local and state officials, and I look forward to sharing our proposals to unlock New York's housing potential in my State of the State address."

ALSO READ | NYC Council Committee holds hearing on bill ending tenant criminal background checks

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.