As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to affect our area, meteorologist Lee Goldberg breaks down the Air Quality Index and what it means for us.

What is the Air Quality Index?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Air Quality Index is a scale used for daily reporting of how clean or polluted the air is, and what health effects might be of concern.

The AQI focuses on what you might experience if exposed within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air.

The Environmental Protection Agency calculates the AQI using 5 major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act:

Ground-level ozone

Particle pollution (also known as particle matter)

Carbon monoxide

Sulfur Dioxide

Nitrogen Dioxide

The AQI runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

The index is divided into six categories, each corresponding to a different level of health concern.

An AQI of over 100 triggers an alert for vulnerable groups.

Levels over 300 signal a health emergency and everyone is more likely to be affected.

The air quality in New York City and across the northeast is the worst since record-keeping began in 1999 because of the wildfire smoke from Canada, officials said.

Learn more about the index from the EPA at AirNow.gov.

ALSO READ | New York City air quality reaches dangerous levels due to Canadian wildfire smoke

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.