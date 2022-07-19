Staten Island mansion from "The Godfather" available on Airbnb for a 30-night stay

Marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1972 movie's release, the owners of the Staten island mansion whose Tudor exterior appears in the film's opening scene will be renting the house out for a 30-night stay next month.
The house in the Emerson Hill neighborhood was built in 1930, but the 6,248-square-foot home has undergone major renovations since Francis Ford Coppola's cameras filmed it half a century ago. Movie fans, however, can rest assured the exterior looks much the same as it did in the early 1970s.
The house has five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, and features a saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, and a game room.
The house is now available to one renter who can bring up to five guests from August 1-31 for $50 a night.
Booking opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 GODFATHER MANSION ON AIRBNB only on the Airbnb website.
But fans who might be thinking of throwing a "Godfather" anniversary party might want to think again.
"This is our family home so please read through the house rules carefully before you request to book. We're located in a quiet neighborhood, so please, no outside or additional guests at any time," according to the listing.
