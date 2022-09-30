Al Primo, man credited with creating 'Eyewitness News' format, dies at 87

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Al Primo, the man credited with creating the 'Eyewitness News' format, has died.

Primo became news director at WABC-TV in 1968 launching the first Eyewitness News broadcast in January 1969 with Bill Bonds and Stu Nahan.

While many people helped grow and spread the concept of Eyewitness News, Primo was the one who came up with the idea.

Primo started in a mailroom in Pittsburgh and worked his way up, becoming a giant in the industry. It was while walking the streets of New York that the new philosophy hit him like a bolt of lightning.

Primo believed the people presenting the news should look and sound like the audiences they served.

"I was determined to make the reporters the most important element of the program - they were the eyewitnesses," said Primo.

He hired many of Channel 7's legendary anchors and reporters from Geraldo Rivera to Rose Ann Scamardella.

"You see women, Hispanics, Jews, Italians and on television were these three white men. Why waste time watching people preach the news to you? You want to really hear it from people that you know and respect and were part of the community," he said.

He replaced the disconnected news reader with people who were passionate, diverse, who could bring their own perspective.

The Daily News once described him as 'the man who almost single-handedly changed the face of broadcast journalism.'

Primo was 87 years old, but his legacy will live on.

