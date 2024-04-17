Ground stop lifted for all Alaska Airlines, Horizon flights; Flights resume

A ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights has been lifted after the company requested the Federal Aviation Administration to halt travel Wednesday morning for all mainline departures nationwide while the company adressed "an issue" after a "system upgrade."

A ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights has been lifted after the company requested the Federal Aviation Administration to halt travel Wednesday morning for all mainline departures nationwide while the company addressed "an issue" after a "system upgrade."

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance," the company said in a statement. "We have begun releasing flights. Residual delays are expected throughout the day. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport."

An Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 airplane bound for Portland, Ore., takes off Monday, March 4, 2019, at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. AP

The ground stop went into effect around 7:30 a.m. PT and then lifted around 8:30 a.m. PT after "the issue was mitigated," the company said.

The ground stop included Horizon flights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.